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UFO Contact (CE-5) at Mount Shasta and the Biggest UFO Document Leak!
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185 views • June 19, 2019
What a crazy couple weeks it has been! I made ET Contact at Mount Shasta and recently what some are calling "One of the biggest UFO Document leaks ever" has just happened!
FULL ARTICLE AND UFO DOCUMENT HERE: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/ufo-close-encounters-at-mount-shasta-and-the-biggest-ufo-document-leak-of-our-generation
EPIC MAILING LIST!!!!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
FULL ARTICLE AND UFO DOCUMENT HERE: https://inquirewithinofficial.com/blogs/articles/ufo-close-encounters-at-mount-shasta-and-the-biggest-ufo-document-leak-of-our-generation
EPIC MAILING LIST!!!!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
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