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The Man From Soma-Han
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58 views • June 19, 2019
Futaba mayor Hon. Idogawa Katsutaka blames government of Japan for withholding warning of imminent earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011. "Soma" war-horses bred for centuries by samurai in Northern Japan are dying in large numbers. See https://rense.com/general96/the-man-from-soma-han.php
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