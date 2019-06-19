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Ghastly New Details About Lesbian Couple Who Forced Gender Reassignment On Boy
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113 views • June 19, 2019
A new article by Paul Joseph Watson exposes the even more horrors surrounding the case of a slain 9 year old boy murdered by his lesbian parents. Paul breaks down the chilling details.
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