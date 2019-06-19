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Male Feminist Turns Out To Be Accused Serial Rapist
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307 views • June 19, 2019
Max Landis, a screen writer and prominent "male feminist", has now been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Paul Joseph Watson explains why those that "virtue signal" the loudest may actually be covering up their own politically incorrect misdeeds.
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