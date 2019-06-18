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Trump Vows To Deport Millions Of Illegal Immigrants And Cut Aid To Central American Countries - War Room Full Show
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43 views • June 18, 2019
As Alex Jones is under perhaps the worst attack of his life, his lawyer Norm Pattis joins the War Room to discuss the latest developments. Carpe Donktum joins to discuss the demonetization he endured on YouTube. We also go live to the biggest Trump Rally in history.
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