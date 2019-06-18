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EXCLUSIVE! Alex Jones' Lawyer Responds To Fake Child Porn Headlines
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12 views • June 18, 2019
Norm Pattis of http://normpattis.com joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to expose the child porn attack on Alex Jones for the character assassination hit job that it is.
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http://www.infowars.com/
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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