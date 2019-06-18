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Robert Barnes Prepares Lawsuits Against MSM Liars
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110 views • June 18, 2019
MSM is now radicalizing the left by the continued attacks and smears about Alex Jones "sending child porn" to the lawyers for Sandy Hook families. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex to discuss the facts and expose the globalist agenda to silence influential Christians, conservatives, and patriots.
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