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Iranian Ships Fire Rockets as US Aircraft Carrier Enters Persian Gulf
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717 views • June 18, 2019
A US aircraft carrier sailed into the Persian Gulf on Friday, becoming the first since America’s withdrawal from the Iran nuke deal and breaking the longest carrier absence in the volatile region since at least the September 11 terror attacks.
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