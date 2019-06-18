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These are the World's Newest Aircraft Carriers
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413 views • June 18, 2019
These ships, like France’s Foudre and Britain’s HMS Ark Royal didn’t even have large flat decks, because seaplanes could only take off from the surface of the ocean after being placed on the water.
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