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M1 Abrams' Shows Live Exercise Fire Power at the National Training Center
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16 views • June 18, 2019
C Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team conducts livefire at the National Training Center (NTC) June 14, 2019, at Ft. Irwin, Calif. Female tank platoon leader communicates with her teams over the radio as the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tanks and M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle fire on enemy targets.
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