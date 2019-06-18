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Revealed: The Largest Military Transport Aircraft In the World Used The US Air Force
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352 views • June 18, 2019
The Lockheed C-5 Galaxy is a large military transport aircraft originally designed and built by Lockheed, and now maintained and upgraded by its successor, Lockheed Martin.
- Wingspan: 68 m
- Weight: 172,400 kg
- Length: 75 m
- Fuel capacity: 193,600 L
- Range: 11,705 km
- Engine type: General Electric TF39
- Manufacturers: Lockheed Martin, Lockheed Corporation
- Wingspan: 68 m
- Weight: 172,400 kg
- Length: 75 m
- Fuel capacity: 193,600 L
- Range: 11,705 km
- Engine type: General Electric TF39
- Manufacturers: Lockheed Martin, Lockheed Corporation
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