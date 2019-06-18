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Incredible: F-35B vs AV-8B Harrier II Short Takeoff & Vertical Landing
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506 views • June 18, 2019
The F-35B short takeoff/vertical landing (STOVL) variant is the world’s first supersonic STOVL stealth aircraft. It is designed to operate from austere bases and a range of air-capable ships near front-line combat zones. It can also take off and land conventionally from longer runways on major bases. The U.S. Marine Corps' F-35B aircraft reached initial operational capability (IOC) on July 31, 2015, when a squadron of 10 F-35Bs was declared ready for world-wide deployment.
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