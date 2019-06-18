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U.S. Navy Tests New Unmanned Undersea Vehicle During BALTOPS 2019
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23 views • June 18, 2019
A team of researchers from the U.S. Navy’s Office of Naval Research, German Naval Research (WTD 71), and staffs from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet boarded German multipurpose support ship FGS Kronsort to increase capability and experiment with technology never before used in Baltic Sea, June 11.
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