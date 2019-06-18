© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4 Times the US Threatened to Stage an Attack and Blame it on Iran
Follow
0
Share
Report
103 views • June 18, 2019
4 Times the US Threatened to Stage an Attack and Blame it on Iran
Corbett 06/18/2019
source - https://www.corbettreport.com/mp4/iranfalseflag.mp4
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
1) PATRICK CLAWSON ON “CRISIS INITIATION”
2) ZBIGNIEW BRZEZINSKI WARNS OF “A TERRORIST ACT BLAMED ON IRAN”
3) GARY HART WARNS IRAN ABOUT “ANOTHER GULF OF TONKIN”
4) SEYMOUR HERSH: CHENEY’S PLAN TO STAGE AN INCIDENT
Corbett 06/18/2019
source - https://www.corbettreport.com/mp4/iranfalseflag.mp4
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
1) PATRICK CLAWSON ON “CRISIS INITIATION”
2) ZBIGNIEW BRZEZINSKI WARNS OF “A TERRORIST ACT BLAMED ON IRAN”
3) GARY HART WARNS IRAN ABOUT “ANOTHER GULF OF TONKIN”
4) SEYMOUR HERSH: CHENEY’S PLAN TO STAGE AN INCIDENT
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.