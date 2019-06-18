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18Jun19 Tech Oligarch Control: From Speech & News To Money & Elections
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29 views • June 18, 2019
Technocratic oligarchs are rapidly expanding their control from the digital public square to commerce and now “Libra”, Facebook’s global cryptocurrency. Will it become a global currency and will DARPA & the Pentagon work with Microsoft to use ElectionGuard to rig the 2020 election?
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