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DeepState’s “Insurance Policy” for 2020 Election
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13 views • June 18, 2019
Microsoft’s AccountGuard is a solution for a fake “problem” — the hacking of DNC by a foreign power. It’s part of a suite of solutions (along with NewsGuard and ElectionGuard) that will put the institutions that tried to overthrow the 2016 election in control of counting the votes and reporting the news for the 2020 election
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