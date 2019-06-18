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ElectionGuard: Microsoft & Pentagon’s Operating System to Control Voting
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23 views • June 18, 2019
Mainstream media tells you Microsoft is the new guardian of democracy and Microsoft tells you, with NewsGuard, that you can trust mainstream corporate media. The problem is Microsoft is a DARPA and Dept of Defense shill working with shell corporations to rig
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