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The Man No One Trusts Will Control Your Money (and YOU)
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6 views • June 18, 2019
Antitrust regulation of Facebook by government? Don’t BANK on it. Facebook is already too big to fail, too big to jail, a black hole of money & power. Zuckerberg has come up with the perfect formula for world domination as banks, governments, payment processors and even his dumb f-er users will use his cryptocurrency “Libra”.
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