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Shaking Financial Foundations: From Petrodollar to Crypto-Dollar
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12 views • June 18, 2019
Where did BIS, the Bank for International Settlements come from, what does it do and how does Facebook’s “Libra” resemble it? Are the bankers about to pivot to a new control system from petrodollar to crypto-dollar?
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