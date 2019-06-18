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Robert Barnes Makes MAJOR Announcements Concerning Sandy Hook Lawsuits
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599 views • June 18, 2019
The Sandy Hook Hoax has reached unprecedented levels with the MSM doing an all out fake news assault on Alex Jones. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex via Skype to expose the MSM smears and reveal whats next in the battle for free speech.
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