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Hundreds of Trump supporters line up hours ahead of Orlando rally
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13 views • June 18, 2019
Supporters of the president camp out at Orlando's Amway Center for a chance to grab one of the 20,000 seats available; Lauren Blanchard talks to the crowd. #FoxNews
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