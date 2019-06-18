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Varney: Sarah Sanders has kept her dignity despite insults from media
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111 views • June 18, 2019
FBN's Stuart Varney on the media coverage of President Trump and outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
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