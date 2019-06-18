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District Judge Michael Snow ... the Epitome Of CORRUPTION?
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32 views • June 18, 2019
Streamed live 18th June 2019
What a surprise ... the same Judge who jailed Julian Assange on ZERO evidence ... rules that Lyn Thyer should be taken into custody, pending immediate extradition to France.
In the words of former UK Diplomat, Craig Murray, 'Judge Michael Snow makes the Dictator's Courts of Nigeria and Uzbekistan seem fair & reasonable.'
https://consortiumnews.com/2019/04/15...
What a surprise ... the same Judge who jailed Julian Assange on ZERO evidence ... rules that Lyn Thyer should be taken into custody, pending immediate extradition to France.
In the words of former UK Diplomat, Craig Murray, 'Judge Michael Snow makes the Dictator's Courts of Nigeria and Uzbekistan seem fair & reasonable.'
https://consortiumnews.com/2019/04/15...
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