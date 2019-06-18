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6/17/19 #TRUMPSOS: Cabal Primes WW3, FB Libra, Iran, Russia Cyber #WeDoNotConsent
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46 views • June 18, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jun 17, 2019
6/17/19: On the eve of Trump's 2020 re-election rally, We, the People, are facing a DS attempt to stage escalation toward war with Iran and potential manufactured conflicts with Russia. Meanwhile, FB prepares to the Mark (Z-berg) of the Beast with Libra, the crypto that will birth a world-wide social credit score banking system...
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You Are Free
Published on Jun 17, 2019
6/17/19: On the eve of Trump's 2020 re-election rally, We, the People, are facing a DS attempt to stage escalation toward war with Iran and potential manufactured conflicts with Russia. Meanwhile, FB prepares to the Mark (Z-berg) of the Beast with Libra, the crypto that will birth a world-wide social credit score banking system...
Please bare with YAFTV as links can be added. YT keeps rejecting the description every time links are added. They will be added as quickly as possible...
If you are interested in the YAFTV subscriber C60 Purple Power discounts,
subcscribers to this channel get 10% discount on C60PurplePower.com using code fr10
OR for ongoing auto-ship use fr10ppc
Patrons get 20% off using the codes sent to you via email.
Thanks for your support!
For immediate response with patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel:
Paypal: [email protected] (Please no personal messages)
You Are Free
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