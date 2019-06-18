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WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT SANDY HOOK THE MOST BANNED DOCUMENTARY ON THE INTERNET
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1233 views • June 18, 2019
THIS IS THE BEST DOCUMENTARY ON THE SHOOTING HOAX KNOWN AS SANDY HOOK.IT HAS BEEN TAKEN DOWN ON MANY PLATFORMS AND FULLY EXPOSES THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA AND THE TRAITORS THAT CAME AFTER OUR 2ND AMENDMENT WITH THIS FRAUD.PLEASE DOWNLOAD COPY AND SHARE THIS WHILE ITS AVAILABLE AS WELL AS MAKE COPIES ON DVD.EUROPE WAS DISARMED BY A SHOOTING HOAX AS WELL KNOWN AS OPERATION GLADIO.WE NEED TO HOLD THESE TRAITORS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THERE CRIMES AND HIGH TREASON.
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