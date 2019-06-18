© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LNTV: Biden: The Polls, the Pundits, and the Propaganda - WATCH NOW
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • June 18, 2019
With Biden still firmly in the lead for the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination, it's looking like he'll go head to head with President Trump. The Mainstream Media TV pundits have predictably declared Biden, the future winner, and by a landslide, the question is who is the prediction market putting their money on?
For the latest in news and politics, visit https://libertynation.com
For the latest in news and politics, visit https://libertynation.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.