© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vox Day: Drag Queen Story Hour Is About Christians Vs. Satanists
Follow
0
Share
Report
158 views • June 18, 2019
Drag Queen Story Hour events continue to be held across America in an attempt to sexualize and confuse a whole generation of children. Vox Day joins Alex to break down this evil agenda being promoted by the radical left.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.