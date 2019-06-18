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Full Show - BEYOND BOMBSHELL: Trump Says False Flag Attack On Russian Power Grid Is Treason By NYT - 06/17/2019
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489 views • June 18, 2019
Facebook announces a new crypto-currency as the deep state reveals they have been launching cyber attacks against Russia. VOX DAY and DAN LYMAN special guests. We take your calls on cyber attacks.
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