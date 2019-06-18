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Jewish Zionism and the State of Israel
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104 views • June 18, 2019
This video was banned today, June 17, 2019, by YouTube, so I decided to post it here. If it is banned here also, we will know!
Do you want to know the truth about the Jews, Zionism and the current apartheid state of Israel?
When they ban videos for supposed "hate speech" without giving specific reasons, you realize that they are actually attempting to stop the truth getting out. Here is what it says when you go to the old YouTube link from gmoore49:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYO0gAq0avQ
Do you want to know the truth about the Jews, Zionism and the current apartheid state of Israel?
When they ban videos for supposed "hate speech" without giving specific reasons, you realize that they are actually attempting to stop the truth getting out. Here is what it says when you go to the old YouTube link from gmoore49:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYO0gAq0avQ
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