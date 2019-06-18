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African Migrants Found With Wads Of Cash
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506 views • June 18, 2019
African migrants crossing America's border have been discovered to have been given rolls of $100 bills. The same thing was found by African's crossing into Europe. Dan Lyman joins Alex to discuss who may be behind the cash funding these migrants are receiving.
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