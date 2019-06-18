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World War 3 Imminent? Deep State Desperate For War With Iran & Russia - War Room Full Show
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45 views • June 18, 2019
On today's War Room, Owen Shroyer is joined by Dan Lyman to discuss the infiltration of borders across the world. Alex Jones then joins the show to break down the latest smear campaign trying to pin child pornography on him.
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