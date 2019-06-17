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Sandy Hook Smear Of Alex Jones Failing, MSM Takes The Nuclear Option In The Face Of Defeat-
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49 views • June 17, 2019
Alex Jones responds to the current MSM smear campaign meant to paint Alex as a child pornographer. The establishment chose the nuclear option to hurt Jones, and it failed.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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