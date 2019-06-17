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Spain Deploying 44,000 Officers to Guard Tourist Zones Amid Terrorism Fears
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7 views • June 17, 2019
Spain is preparing to launch ‘Operation Summer,’ which will see over 44,000 officers deployed to busy tourist zones as jihadists vow attacks and Western governments warn travelers terrorism is likely on the Iberian peninsula.
https://www.newswars.com/spain-deploying-44000-officers-to-guard-tourist-zones-amid-terrorism-fears/
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https://www.newswars.com/spain-deploying-44000-officers-to-guard-tourist-zones-amid-terrorism-fears/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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