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What Really Happened In The Strait Of Hormuz?
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158 views • June 17, 2019
It still remains to be seen whether or not the Iranian Tanker attacks were staged. Iran warned months ago that they would sink these ships if they didn't leave the Strait of Hormuz after President Trump introduced sanctions. A Japanese ship and a Norwegian ship were reportedly attacked by mines. But earlier eyewitness reports suggest that at least one of the ships was attacked by an external explosion. Alex Jones explores the evidence and weighs in with what the experts are saying.
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