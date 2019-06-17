© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gingrich defends Trump for calling out Obama over Russia probe
Follow
0
Share
Report
89 views • June 17, 2019
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says it's 'virtually impossible' that the Obama administration didn't know about the Trump-Russia investigation.
Keywords
barack obamanewsobamamuellerfox newsfox news channeldan bonginofox and friendssteve doocyrobert muellerrussia investigationrussia probegingrichnewt gingrichnewt gingrich fox newsainsley earhardtfox u0026 friendsgingrich fox newsgingrich interviewmueller investigationnewt gingrich interviewobama trumptrump obamatrump russia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.