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17Jun19 Phony Polls A Prelude To Election Cyberhack
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25 views • June 17, 2019
Biden has campaign event & no one shows up to Biden campaign events or MoveOn’s 130 impeachment rallies yet media polls tell us Trump is behind? Are they preparing the public for a cyberhacked election? Did Argentina’s grid get hacked? Is the Pentagon hacking Russia’s grid or is it fake news? And, Facebook is pushing a cryptocurrency to be the global currency and they already have alliances with governments and big players.
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