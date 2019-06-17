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Why Are Our Children Getting A Pedo Education?
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198 views • June 17, 2019
The emancipation of the hardcore lifestyles of sexual deviants has become a political priority in America. And now, as you may have noticed, these lifestyles have gradually invaded our children's lives. As children have become the final frontier for a sex and trafficking industry that has been operating in record numbers under the surface of civilization at an exponential pace. An entirely new phase of pedophiles have carved out a social media space where they are fighting for acceptance.
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