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Facebook’s Social Media Money: A Global Cryptocurrency to Destroy Liberty
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158 views • June 17, 2019
Facebook is about to announce a global cryptocurrency in a bid to become the world’s central bank. Promising “know your customer” intel on steroids, they have government signing on to the scheme and wealthy individuals buying in as controllers. Meanwhile, BitCoin is surging. Are they creating volatility?
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