© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems Have Nothing To Offer Except Impeachment
Follow
0
Share
Report
69 views • June 17, 2019
Rallies celebrating Trump Derangement Syndrome were held nationwide as those calling for impeachment took to the streets to embrace the lies being fed to them by their Congress men and the MSM.
Earlier this week, Democrats in the U.S. Congress, rather than address the carnage and impending disease entering the country via the us border, decided to continue their mob mental illness by pushing for impeachment, regardless that the numerous investigations which found nothing are essentially over.
Earlier this week, Democrats in the U.S. Congress, rather than address the carnage and impending disease entering the country via the us border, decided to continue their mob mental illness by pushing for impeachment, regardless that the numerous investigations which found nothing are essentially over.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.