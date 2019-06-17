© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
McConnell reacts to Jon Stewart blasting him over 9/11 victims' fund
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • June 17, 2019
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks out on the border crisis, stopping Democrats' socialist policies, health care, Iran and the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund on 'Fox & Friends.' #FoxandFriends #FoxNews
Keywords
newsdemocratsfox newsfox news channeltop storiesfirst respondersmcconnellmitch mcconnelllatest politicsbonginodan bonginofox and friendssteve doocyainsley earhardtfox u0026 friends9/11 first respondersjon stewartjon stewart 9/11jon stewart fox newsjon stewart interviewmitch mcconnell fox newsmitch mcconnell interview
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.