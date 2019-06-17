© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China’s LIVE Organ Harvesting
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • June 17, 2019
Nothing demonstrates the ruthless cruelly of the corporate fascist government —China, Inc— like the eyewitness report of organ harvesting from LIVE dissidents. But don’t expect Hollywood to do a movie about Tiananmen or the Hong Kong freedom movement. The biggest film producer has become China, Inc.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.