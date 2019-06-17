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Fox News poll shows 52 percent of voters oppose tariffs on Mexico
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White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says the tariffs President Trump used allowed him to get more done in two days than Congress has done in 20 years on fixing the border crisis.
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