© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden's Campaign Of Hypocrisy
Follow
0
Share
Report
512 views • June 17, 2019
If you have been living under a rock. Then Joe Biden is your man.
When Biden isn’t hocking his economic vision for America Ike a used car salesman. Sleepy Joe Biden’s campaign is a full blown TDS troll fest. At the heart of his rhetoric. The long standing hoax that Trump was referring to white supremacists when he spoke of fine people on both sides.
Can we lay this lie to rest?
When Biden isn’t hocking his economic vision for America Ike a used car salesman. Sleepy Joe Biden’s campaign is a full blown TDS troll fest. At the heart of his rhetoric. The long standing hoax that Trump was referring to white supremacists when he spoke of fine people on both sides.
Can we lay this lie to rest?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.