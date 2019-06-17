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Treason: NYT Declares America Is Now At War With Russia
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380 views • June 17, 2019
The New York Times has falsely claimed the Trump administration targeted Russia with cyber attacks in an attempt to provoke Russia into an actual war with the U.S. Alex exposes the dangerous game being played by the fake news MSM and why they truly are the enemy of the people.
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