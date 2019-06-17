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Trump under fire for comments on Foreign dirt
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0 view • June 17, 2019
Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell and Fox News contributor Doug Schoen on President Trump’s claim that he might listen to a foreign power if they offered him dirt on a political opponent.
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