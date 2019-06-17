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Reporters ripping Sarah Sanders as she leaves White House
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181 views • June 17, 2019
Spokeswoman quitting after many clashes with press.
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white housenewspoliticsfox newsfox news channeltrump administrationpress secretarysarah huckabee sanderssarah sanderssarah sanders newssarah sanders quitswhite house communicationswhite house press secretaryhoward kurtzhoward kurtz mediabuzzmedia buzzmediabuzzmediabuzz spin cyclemollie hemingwayrichard fowlersarah sanders leaving trump administrationsarah sanders press conferencesarah sanders resignationwhite house spokeswoman
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