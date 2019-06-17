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NO DRIVERS LICENSE REQUIRED IN THE UNITED STATES THE MVA EXPOSED
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112 views • June 17, 2019
THE MVA IS A PRIVATE RUN FOR PROFIT CORPORATION THAT EXTORTS AMERICANS OUT OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS LEARN THE TRUTH ABOUT THE MVA AND DRIVERS LICENSES,SPECIAL INFOWARS REPORT I HAD ARCHIVED
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