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BIO WEAPONS THE SUNSHINE PROJECT EXPOSED
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368 views • June 17, 2019
THIS VIDEO EXPOSED THE SUNSHINE PROJECT A SECRETLY FUNDED BIO WEAPONS PROGRAM THAT CAN AND WILL CAUSE EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENTS.PLEASE WATCH SPREAD AND SHARE BECAUSE WE ARE IN FALSE FLAG SEASON AS THE GLOBALISTS ARE LOSING POWER AND CONTROL OF THE ECONOMY AND SHEEPLE.
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