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BERNIE SANDERS LOVES PEDO DONUTS SICK SATANISTS EXPOSED
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101 views • June 17, 2019
JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT YOU HAVE SEEN IT ALL WITH JOHN PODESTA AND PIZZA GATE AND DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR BERNIE SANDERS IS A BIG SUPPORTER OF VOODOO DONUTS.A SATANIC DONUT SHOP THAT HAS THE FBI REPORTED PEDOPHILE SYMBOL AS ITS MAIN LOGO.DO NOT TAKE YOUR CHILDREN THERE EVER.
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