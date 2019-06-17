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David Irving on the Lies of the Nuremberg Trials
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182 views • June 17, 2019
The list of double standards and injustice of Nuremberg Trial which made it no difference with a Kangaroo Trial is too long to publish it here as I am limited to 500 characters. You will have to watch the video to find out.
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